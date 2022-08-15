Independence Day 2022: Indian Navy hoists tricolour in 6 continents across 3 oceans: Video

New Delhi: The warships of Indian Navy hoisted the tricolour across 6 continents, 3 oceans and 6 different time zones. The tricolor was hoisted to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country.

‘Celebrating 75 years of Independence, Indian Navy warships hoist the Tricolour across six Continents, three Oceans and six different time zones saluting the spirit of Tiranga,’ tweeted Indian Navy.

Also Read: ‘Feel the pride, love and happiness’: SRK says as little AbRam hoists national flag

INS Tabar hoisted the Indian national flag at Mombasa Port in Kenya, Africa. INS Tarkash, hoisted the tricolor at Pier MAUÁ in Brazil. The guided missile frigate of the Indian navy will in Brazil from August 13 to August 16 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence and the Bicentennial of Independence of Brazil in September.

INS Tabar arrived at Mombasa Port, Kenya to celebrate #AzadikaAmritMahotsav. During the visit, the ship and the crew will participate in numerous celebrations in the city of Mombasa. ????#dosti#IndependenceDay2022#HarkaamDeshKeNaam#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75@NwcSam pic.twitter.com/3UWxevUKZ1 — India in Kenya (@IndiainKenya) August 14, 2022

Missile destroyer INS Chennai and frigate INS Betwa will be in Muscat, Oman in west Asia. Patrol ships INS Saryu will be in Singapore, INS Sumedha in Perth (Australia), INS Satpura in San Diego (North America) and the sailing ship INS Tarangini in London (Europe).