DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSIndependence DayIndia

Independence Day 2022: Indian Railways flies tricolour atop the world’s largest pier bridge: Video

Aug 15, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Imphal: The Indian Railways flied the tricolor atop the world’s largest pier bridge. The national flag was flown atop the  Noney Bridge in Manipur to mark the 75th Independence Day.

‘Tiranga soaring to new heights! Our Tiranga flying at the ongoing world’s tallest railway pier bridge project, Noney Bridge in Manipur, on the eve of India At 75’, tweeted Indian Railways.

Also Read: Independence Day 2022: Indian Army soldiers hoist national flag at world’s highest battlefield: Video 

Noney Bridge is the world’s largest pier bridge. The bridge is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney in Manipur. It is considered as an ‘ engineering marvel’. The  tallest pier height of the bridge will be of 141 meter. The bridge is a part of Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new BG line project (111 Km). The total length of the bridge will be 703 meter.  It was taken up in 2008 and was declared a National Project.

Noney Bridge will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.

Tags
shortlink
Aug 15, 2022, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button