Independence Day 2022: Sonia hits out at Centre for maligning Gandhi, Nehru

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress, attacked the Central government for trying to discredit leaders Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru in her Independence Day statement on Monday, August 15. She also claimed that the Centre was attempting to minimize the sacrifices made by Indian forces during the freedom struggle.

‘The Indian National Congress will oppose any attempt by this narcissistic government to falsify historical facts and malign leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Azad-Patel,’ she said.

Sonia Gandhi wished the country on the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, saying, ‘Over the last 75 years, highly talented Indians have led the country on the path of progress in the fields of science, education, health, and information. India’s visionary leaders laid the groundwork for a free, fair, and transparent election system. They also included provisions for a strong democracy and constitutional institutions’. She also emphasized that India’s diverse cultures and languages had cemented its image as a glorious nation.