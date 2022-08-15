LIVE UPDATES; 75 years of independence: Nepotism, corruption are India’s key challenges!

On August 15, 1947, at the stroke of midnight, India had a rendezvous with destiny. A country whose soul had been trampled on by British colonisers for over 200 years was finally free. India rose from the ashes like a phoenix. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, delivered a speech that is still remembered by countrymen and gives even neutrals goosebumps.

The significance of August 15 and the Red Fort ceremony;

Since then, August 15 has been marked as the anniversary of India’s independence. It is a national holiday that is celebrated across the country with pomp and joy by organising cultural events, singing the national anthem and patriotic songs, unfurling the tricolour, and flying kites. The Prime Minister’s speech from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, however, is the day’s main attraction.

Since the country’s independence, every Prime Minister has delivered a speech from the Red Fort, and this year will be no exception. Millions of Indians watch the speech live. PM Narendra Modi has already addressed the nation eight times from the ramparts of the Red Fort, and he is set to do so for the ninth time.

The Prime Minister sets the tone for India’s future growth story;

While the country is celebrating, the Prime Minister’s address to the nation is an opportunity to reflect on our accomplishments. It is a reminder of how far we have come over the years, despite facing tremendous adversity and having our backs to the wall for the majority of it. Most importantly, it serves as a platform for the Prime Minister to present his plans for the country’s progress and development, both short and long term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive first at Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the nation’s father. Following that, PM Modi’s cavalcade will arrive at Red Fort, where he will enter through the Lahori Gate, inspect the guard, and unfurl the tricolour. After that, the speech will begin.

Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav;

The government of India has been celebrating the 75th anniversary with zeal under PM Modi, launching a nationwide ‘Har-Ghar Tiranga’ (Every household to have the tricolour) movement as part of its Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. PM Modi had urged citizens to take pride in their national flag and display it atop their homes and communities. The movement has been a resounding success, with the tricolour adorning every nook and cranny of Indian cities.

US President Joe Biden wishes India;

Ahead of PM Modi’s speech, US President Joe Biden congratulated India on its 75th anniversary of independence, saying, ‘As people around the world, including nearly four million proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring message of truth and nonviolence. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the US-India Strategic Partnership is founded on our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity,’ the US President added.

Google creates a doodle;

Google launched a specialised doodle on its home search page on Monday to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. The doodle was created by Neethi, a guest artist from Kerala, and depicts India’s historic day by intertwining it with kite flying, which has become a traditional event associated with the day.