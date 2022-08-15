New paid parking zones launched in UAE

Sharjah: Khor Fakkan Municipality in Sharjah launched new paid parking zones. The new paid parking zones will function from today, August 15. The civic authority announced the new parking system on August 4.

This paid parking timings on Sheikh Khaled Street will be from 8am to 10pm. It will be free of charge on Friday. On Corniche Street, Shees Park and Al Rafisah Dam, the working hours will be from 8am to 10pm all days of the week.

Parking fees:

1 hour: Dh2

2 hours: Dh5

3 hours: Dh8

5 hours: Dh12

Citizens of 60 years or above will be able to use the parking spaces free of charge. To avail this facility, the senior citizens must submit certain documents. These include:

1. Emirates ID

2. Proof of ownership of the car

3. Registration summary

The documents may be submitted either online via the Khor Fakkan Municipality website www.khormun.gov.ae or in person at the headquarters in the Al Mudifi area in Khor Fakkan.

Steps to follow to use Smart Parking:

Click on the play button on the Smart Machine display, and several options will appear in front of you

Choose the source plate of your car

The data will appear on screen

Review the data

Set the desired length of parking time

Choose the payment method, then pay the amount in coins or with a prepaid parking card

You can click on the payment preference that suits you, and an e-ticket will appear with the details

In normal mode you do not need to print the ticket

If a notification appears that the Electronic Ticket is not available, you must print it and place it on the front of the vehicle.