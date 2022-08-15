‘There will be blood on streets’; Layoffs at Google? Company issues ‘Warning’!

New Delhi, India: According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the company has too many employees but not enough work. He also advised employees to work more efficiently and to focus on how to improve their products and provide assistance to customers. Google is now warning employees about layoffs, according to Business Insider.

Some of Google’s top executives, according to the report, have warned employees to either show results or face ‘blood on the streets’. Employees should brace themselves for layoffs if their performance does not improve, according to the managers. These executives also stated that the next quarterly earnings report will determine whether or not layoffs will occur.

According to the publication, Google Cloud sales leadership has threatened Google employees with an ‘overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general,’ and has warned them not to ‘look up’ because ‘blood will be on the streets’ if next quarter results are not good.

For quite some time, things have not been going well at Google. Due to the ongoing economic slowdown, the tech behemoth announced a hiring freeze a month ago. Employees were concerned even though Google did not officially discuss layoffs at the time. This is also due to the presence of several other major technology companies, such as Netflix and Microsoft. Microsoft recently laid off nearly 2000 employees, ostensibly to save money.

Google CEO Eric Schmidt told employees last month to be more productive and asked for ideas on how to get ‘better results faster’.’There are legitimate concerns that our overall productivity is not where it should be for the head count we have,’ said Pichai. Google recently paused hiring for two weeks to review its workforce and determine its next steps. The company later extended the hiring moratorium.