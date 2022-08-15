This popular herb that lowers cholesterol and prevents heart disease; Read on…

Heart disease and high cholesterol are two health issues that are frequently linked. A healthy diet can help to prevent or at least improve these diseases. A high level of bad cholesterol indicates a high level of fatty substance in the blood. If not addressed promptly, this problem may result in blood vessel blockage, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Sedentary lifestyle, fatty food consumption, smoking, drinking, and being overweight are all risk factors for high cholesterol. The disease could also be passed down through families. The good news is that numerous studies have shown that a single herb is effective in improving the health of patients suffering from the aforementioned conditions. Coriander seeds, according to researchers, can help reduce cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease.

According to a paper published in Current Cardiology Reviews by a team from India’s Sri Ramachandra University, coriander seeds can lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), also known as ‘bad’ cholesterol, and triglycerides, which are fats.

According to the study, ‘Coriander seeds have a remarkable hypolipidemic action. Total cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the tissues of the animals in the experimental group that received coriander seeds decreased significantly. The level of LDL and very low-density lipoprotein cholesterol decreased in the experimental group while it increased in the control group’.

Another study, published in the Journal of Environmental Biology in 2008, used rats to conduct the experiment. ‘In the current study, coriander seeds were incorporated into the diet, and the effect of coriander seed administration on lipid metabolism was studied in rats fed a high-fat diet with added cholesterol,’ according to the study. ‘ The seeds had a strong hypolipidemic effect. The total cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the experimental group of rats (tissue) increased significantly,’ it added.

Another study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology suggested that coriander seeds or coriander fruit could help lower blood pressure. According to the paper, coriander fruit has gut stimulatory, inhibitory, and hypotensive effects, which may be mediated by cholinergic, Ca(2+) antagonist, or a combination of these mechanisms. It stated that ‘diuretic activity adds value to its use in hypertension’.