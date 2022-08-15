‘World-fearing Russian bomber goes to India’! Ex-Air Force Chief hints at possible Tu-160 acquisition

Former Chief of Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, made a passing reference to India’s plans to acquire a strategic bomber aircraft. He was speaking at the first edition of the ‘Chanakya Dialogues’ hosted by the Chanakya Foundation in New Delhi. The former top Air Force Commander also mentioned the possibility of a nuclear-warhead variant of a hypersonic glide missile.

Strategic bombers are used by the three most significant air forces in the world today—the US, Russia, and China. In contrast, India, the fourth-largest air force, only has fighter-bombers. The major world powers, primarily the US and Russia, have owned strategic bombers since World War II. They are designed primarily to drop loads of air-to-ground weapons on distant targets.

The Indian Air Force might have felt the need to acquire strategic bombers – a symbol of deterrence that could come in handy against both nuclear-armed neighbors — China and Pakistan. In November 2021, media reports indicated that the Chinese PLA Air Force had deployed at least one long-range H-6K bomber near the disputed Indian border. On November 11, the state-run broadcaster broadcasted footage of the bomber flying over a mountain range, implying that it had been sent to the Himalayas.

Does India Need Strategic Bombers?

The Indian Air Force has rejected several proposals for strategic bombers since the 1970s, including one offered by the Soviet Union in the early 1970s. Strategic bombers can carry nuclear weapons and breach opposing air defenses. China is becoming a headache as it prepares to induct its newest and most potent bomber, the H-20. Media reports describe the bomber as a big, stealthy aircraft that can cross the Pacific with a 45-ton weapons payload.

Air Marshal PK Barbora (retd) says India does not need to acquire strategic bombers as we already have the means to strike targets deep inside hostile countries with very long-range missiles. The role of strategic bombers since the World War II and Cold war has been to cross continents and oceans. With the crunch in finances, we need force multipliers, and these strategic bombers are not what we might need, he adds. However, any distant target for India-based bombers would have to overfly hostile airspace over these countries, and so the idea can be discarded as a non-starter. They may undoubtedly transport electronic warfare gear to aid in deep penetration efforts.

India’s call for a strategic bomber is growing louder for two reasons: to create deterrence with China and a formidable nuclear triad to boost overall defense. For instance, Indian bombers would have to travel over Chinese-controlled territory for a distance of 2500 kilometers to the objective and back, putting them in danger of being shot down before they ever reached their targets. The cost of developing such a bomber is astronomical even by American standards, and only a small number of nations operate and produce them.

Will India Buy Tu-160 Bombers From Russia?

The Tu-160 White Swan is the Russian equivalent of the American B-1 strategic bomber. Only 35 ‘White Swans’ have been built in all, it will leave the Russian fleet’s frontline with 29 of these aircraft. The bombers have been deployed widely in the conflict against Ukraine and were recently reported to be firing cruise missiles on the embattled country. But India buying them could attract the wrath of the US and possible CAATSA sanctions.

India buying Russian bombers isn’t going to go down well with the US, says former Financial Advisor (Acquisition), Ministry of Defense. With India’s restricted finances and need for force multipliers, it could be some time before it pursues a strategic bomber. I would like to believe that there’s no realistic possibility of India going ahead with any such purchase.