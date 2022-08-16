7 ITBP jawans killed, 32 injured as bus falls into river in Kashmir

Srinagar: In a shocking incident, 7 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) soldiers were killed and 32 others were injured as the bus they were travelling fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam in Kashmir today. The bus was carrying 37 ITBP jawans and 2 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel.

'In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow,' tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

The jawans were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty. The rescue operation was carried by police and the state disaster response force (SDRF). At least 19 ambulances were earlier rushed to the spot.

Bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel falls into riverbed in Pahalgam after its brakes reportedly failed

As many as 19 ambulances were rushed to spot following the accident and a massive rescue operation was undertaken by the local authorities. The bodies of the victims have been kept at Pahalgam Civil Hospital. The injured were given first aid and referred to GMC Anantnag.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured. ‘Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest,’ Amit Shah tweeted.

The ITBP has set up a court of inquiry to investigate the reasons behind the accident.