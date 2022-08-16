After announcing its departure from the International Space Station, Roscosmos presents concept of a new space station.

Roscosmos presented for the first time a physical model of a future new Russian-built space station, suggesting Moscow is serious about leaving the International Space Station (ISS).

Russia is moving forward alone or collaborating with nations like China and Iran in an effort to lessen its reliance on Western nations.

Roscosmos displayed a model at a military-industrial exhibition outside of Moscow under the name ‘ROSS,’ according to Russian official media.

The new space station will launch in two parts, according to Roscosmos director Yuri Borisov. A four-module space station would launch in the first phase, while the second phase would comprise two modules and a service platform.

Russia is working to develop its own orbital station and will quit the ISS after 2024, Borisov added.

Since November 2000, the ISS has been continually manned by a team commanded by the US and Russia.

NASA claimed it had not yet received official confirmation of Russia’s intention to leave but added that it believed Moscow would remain an active participant until 2028.

The Russian space agency stated that the new station would be more useful for monitoring purposes than their current portion since it would give Russian cosmonauts a considerably wider view of the Earth.