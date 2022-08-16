Arpita Mukherjee questioned by Enforcement Directorate on Bengal education scam

In connection with the alleged Bengal education scam, a five-person Enforcement Directorate (ED) team questioned Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday at the Alipore women’s correctional facility in Kolkata. Mukherjee is a close associate of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee, who was fired and taken into custody. Her questioning lasted for five hours.

She will be brought in court once more on August 18 while she is in judicial custody until then. This was the first day she was questioned by the investigative team in custody after being granted judicial custody. According to a source, the squad included two lady ED employees. On Tuesday, the team arrived to Alipore Correctional Home about noon and left at six o’clock.

A special Public Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court sentenced former minister Partha Chatterjee and his assistant Arpita Mukherjee to 14 days in judicial imprisonment in connection with the massive West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.