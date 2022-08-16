BJP Leader says, new Bihar cabinet reflects ‘social imbalance’, ‘criminalisation’

The BJP claimed on Tuesday that the new government in Bihar, which was formed after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) cut relations with the party, showed ‘social imbalance’ and gave special privileges to those who had criminal records.

Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior member of the BJP and a former deputy chief minister, claimed in a statement that ‘two communities’ had obtained ‘more than 33%’ of the seats in the 33-member cabinet, which also includes the chief minister and Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, who has been upheld as the chief minister’s deputy.

Mr. Modi made a reference to Yadavs and Muslims, who are largely thought to be RJD voters. Together, the two social groups—which include the Chief Minister’s JD(U) and the Congress—have 13 cabinet positions.

Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, and Kartikeya Singh are among the recent hires who are facing serious criminal charges, according to the former deputy chief minister.

E further noted that there was ‘zero representation’ of upper caste Kayasthas and Telis in the new cabinet, and that there were fewer Rajputs than in the prior government, of which the BJP was a member.