Gulf Air announces new flight service

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced new flight service. Gulf Air will operate commercial passenger flight service to Ras Al Khaimah. The air carrier will operate this service in coordination with Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK International Airport). The service will begin from October 3, 2022.

Thus, Gulf Air’s services to the UAE will surge to 3 cities. At present, the air carrier operates flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces 10 additional AC local trains

The air carrier earlier also launched Apple pay on its mobile app. Customers will now be able to book a ticket on the airline’s application without the need of remembering or typing their credit card details. The new feature allows them to process the payment by easily using Face ID to authorize the transaction. The Gulf Air app also allows customers to select their flights, choose their seats and purchase excess baggage.