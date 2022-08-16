Indian Railways announces 10 additional AC local trains

New Delhi: The Central Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to operate 10 additional AC local trains. These additional trains will be operated on the Central Railway Line.
Out of these 10 AC local trains, 4 trains will run on the Badlapur-CSMT-Badlapur route, 4 trains will run on the Thane-CSMT-Thane route and the remaining 2 will run on the Kalyan-CSMT-Kalyan route. 56 AC local trains are running on the Central Railway line and after the inclusion of 10 new AC locals, this number will increase to 66.
