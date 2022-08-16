India’s fuel consumption fall in August

New Delhi: Data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell ( PPAC) of the Union Petroleum Ministry has revealed that the fuel consumption in the country is slipping down. As per the data, demand of diesel in India fell for the second month in a row.

Diesel demand slipped by 11.2% during August 1-15 to 2.82 million tonnes. It was at 3.17 million tonnes in July 1-15. Consumption of diesel was 58.2% higher than the 1.78 million tonnes demand during August 1-15 in 2020.

Also Read: Wholesale Price Inflation declines in India

Diesel is the most used fuel in the country. As per experts, diesel consumption is lower in July-September than in April-June. Monsoon season is the main cause of this fall in consumption. Monsoon restricts mobility and demand from the farm sector, which uses diesel in irrigation pumps and transporting.

Petrol sales surged by 0.8% to 1.29 million tonnes in the first half of August. It was at 1.28 million tonnes in the same period of the previous month. Petrol consumption was 30.6% higher than August 2021 and 43.4% more than the first fortnight of August 2020.