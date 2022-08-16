Major road closure announced in this gulf country

Manama: Authority in Bahrain announced a major road closure. The Works Ministry in Bahrain informed that some lanes in both directions on Al Fateh Highway will be closed. The lanes will be closed due to the improvement works.

As per the ministry, closure of the fast lane for northbound traffic and two lanes will be provided for the traffic movement starting from Wednesday August 17 and for a week.

Full closure of the highway for southbound traffic between Tarafa Bin Al-Abd Avenue and Sh. Daija Avenue and the traffic movement will be diverted to Exhibitions Avenue from Wednesday August 17 and for 6 nights.