Milk prices rise by Rs 2 per liter at Amul and Mother Dairy!

Milk prices have been raised by Rs 2 per litre by Amul and Mother Dairy. This is the companies’ second increase this year. The new prices will go into effect on August 17. Amul Gold will cost Rs 31 for 500 ml, Amul Taaza will cost Rs 25 for 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will cost Rs 28 for 500 ml. The Rs 2 per litre increase equates to a 4% increase in MRP, which is lower than average food inflation.

Amul raised its prices in February of this year. Amul Gold milk was then priced at Rs 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taza at Rs 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti at Rs 27 per 500 ml. This price increase is being implemented due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production. According to Amul, the cost of cattle feeding has risen by approximately 20% since last year. ‘In light of rising input costs, our member unions have raised farmer prices by 8-9 percent over the previous year,’ Amul said in a statement.

Mother Dairy raised milk prices in the Delhi-NCR region by Rs 2 per litre in March (National Capital Region). Mother Dairy is a leading milk supplier in the Delhi-NCR market, selling over 30 lakh litres of milk per day in poly packs and through vending machines.

According to a company official, the company is ‘compelled’ to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre beginning August 17, 2022. The new prices will apply to all milk varieties. From Wednesday, full cream milk will cost Rs 61 per litre, up from Rs 59 per litre. Toned milk prices will rise to Rs 51 per litre, while double toned milk prices will rise to Rs 45 per litre. The price of cow milk has been raised to Rs 53 per litre.