Plus two student gangraped by father’s friends in Thrissur, one arrested

Thrissur: A Plus Two student was gang-raped by her father’s friends at Punnayurkulam in Kerala’s Thrissur. Police arrested one of the three accused following the incident. It is reported that the two others are on the run. Police suspect the accused are part of a narcotics mafia.

The alleged incident happened two months ago. Though the girl informed this incident to her mother, the family abstained from lodging a complaint at the police station or seeking legal aid. The news of the sexual assault came out only when the school authorities provided counselling for the students. ‘I wanted to report to the police and told about the ordeal to my mother; however, she refused to file the complaint’, the girl stated.

Police have found that the accused used to visit the girl’s house in connection with the drug dealings with her father. A team headed by Guruvayur ASP is investigating the case. Police informed that the accused used to trouble the girl whenever they visited the house and the girl’s family had attempted to conceal the crime. A probe is on to ascertain if more people are involved, police added.