School girl returning from Independence Day fete run over by bus

On Monday in Chennai, a 17-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a bus. The incident happened while the girl was cycling home after Independence Day celebrations at her school.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi Sri, a local of the Nemilicherry region. On Monday, she was returning home along with her friend from their school. Both were riding bicycles.

Lakshmi was reportedly rear-ended by an MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) bus that was operated by the state government at approximately 10 am near the Hastinapuram crossing. She lost her balance after being struck behind by the bus, which caused her to fall under its back wheels and died on the spot.

The MTC bus can be seen following the two kids who were riding bicycles on neighbouring CCTV footage. The driver, who allegedly attempted to flee after the event, was apprehended and is now in custody.

Although the police have promised to take measures, locals have complained that such serious tragedies might have been prevented. They argued that the space available for driving on a busy road had been reduced by unchecked encroachments on roadsides and unrestricted car parking.