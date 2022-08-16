Smoked on plane; Case filed against Influencer Bobby Kataria

An FIR has been filed against social media influencer Bobby Kataria, who gained fame after a video of him smoking on an aircraft went viral. On Tuesday, August 16, the Delhi Police reported Bobby Kataria for smoking on a SpiceJet flight.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the minister of civil aviation, ordered an investigation after the video went viral on social media and many people called for harsh action and clarity. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told news agency ANI that the video was out-of-date and that Bobby had been subject to the proper sanctions at the time.

‘Balvinder Kataria travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight. He landed in Delhi on January 23, 2022. Video isn’t available on his Facebook/Instagram page. Action was taken by aviation security earlier,’ According to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, ANI.

When the video was brought to their attention in January 2022, a Spicejet official claimed that the situation was looked into.