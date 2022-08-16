‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, a prequel to ‘The Hunger Games,’ will have Viola Davis playing the bad guy.

Viola Davis plays the villain in Lionsgate’s prequel to ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’ The chief game creator for the tenth Hunger Games, Dr. Volumnia Gaul, will be played by Davis, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She joins Tom Blyth, who will play the young Coriolanus Snow, and Rachel Zegler, who portrays Lucy Gray Baird, a heroine from the impoverished District 12. Among the extra actors who have been announced are Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, and Josh Andres Rivera.

Along with franchise producer Nina Jacobson and her partner Brad Simpson, Francis Lawrence, who oversaw the direction of three of the four Hunger Games movies, is back in charge and will also serve as producer.

‘From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola`s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role’, Jacobson added.

Her subsequent cinematic appearance will be in The Woman King, which Davis also produced under her JuVee Productions and for which she has received an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony Award. The movie will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before Sony releases it in theatres.