Trump claims the FBI stole his passports during the raid!

A day after requesting that the Department of Justice return the documents covered by attorney-client privilege, Donald Trump claimed on Monday that FBI agents ‘stole’ his passports during the August 8 raid. ‘ Wow! They stole my three passports (one expired) and everything else during the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago,’ Trump said on his social media platform.

‘This is an assault on a political opponent on a scale never seen before in our country,’ the Republican leader continued. ‘ The Third World!’ Trump, on the other hand, did not specify which of his passports was seized by the FBI. In the United States, regular civilians are issued a blue passport, while official government travellers are issued a red ‘diplomatic’ passport. Trump’s insistence on comparing the incident to World War III and an assault on him follows a similar line that he has taken since the raid.

Following the raid, Trump issued a public statement in which he claimed that FBI agents had broken into his safe. He also claimed that the FBI raid on his home was a weaponization of the justice system. ‘ It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections,’ Trump said.

Following Trump’s statement, the issue gained traction, prompting Public Attorney General Merrick Garland to announce that his lawyers had filed a motion to unseal portions of the search warrant, citing the public’s ‘clear’ and ‘powerful’ interest in the case.

Trump requests to return the boxes and documents

On Sunday, however, Trump claimed that the Justice Department took boxes of documents protected by attorney-client or executive privilege and demanded that they be returned. Boxes A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and other sets of documents, according to Trump’s side, contained information protected by attorney-client privilege.

It is worth noting that the FBI also had some document boxes labelled ‘TS/SCI’. These documents are classified as top-secret and confidential, implying that they may cause ‘exceptionally grave’ harm to US national security.