UAE Royal Goes Incognito Inside London Tube Leaving Fans In ‘Awe’!

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has become a social media sensation after photos of him riding the London tube with a friend began circulating. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is popularly known as Fazza.

Inside a crowded London metro train, the royal posted a video of himself and his friend, whom he addressed as Badr. He was in London on vacation with his family and friends. The photo’s appearance suggests that the UAE royal went unnoticed by the passengers on the train. Fazza, on the other hand, was seen taking pictures with Dubai residents living in London in another video that was shared on social media.

An honor to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a true example to be followed. pic.twitter.com/eRQ0nuYAZF — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 11, 2022

Earlier this week, Fazza congratulated an Indian and a Pakistani photographer on their photographs of Dubai. The royal has 14.5 million Instagram followers, and both photographers were ecstatic at the reaction they received from him and his followers after Fazza commented on their photos and Instagram posts. After returning from the UK last week, Fazza met Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakim, a delivery driver who went viral after a video of him removing concrete blocks from the road surfaced on social media.

To ensure the safety of those travelling on that busy road, the Talabat delivery driver removed those two blocks. Ghafoor, according to Fazza, is a role model for everyone. Fazza is the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, in addition to his duties as a royal. He has been tasked with ensuring that Dubai becomes a popular tourist and investment destination for people all over the world.