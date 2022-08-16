Veteran actor Nedumpram Gopi passes away

Pathanamthitta: Veteran actor Nedumpram Gopi, who has been active in Malayalam films and serials, passed away in Thiruvalla on Tuesday. He was 85. He became popular through the Blessy’s ‘Kaazhcha’ in which he played the role of Mammootty’s father.

Gopi who acted as the father of Mammootty in Malayalam flick ‘Kaazhcha’, directed by Blessy, had also essayed prominent roles in films like ‘Kaalavarky’, ‘Sheelabathi’, ‘Anachandam’, ‘Ashwaroodan’, ‘Thaniye’, ‘Anandabhairavi’, ‘Ulsaha Committee’, ‘Alif’ among others.