According to a new study, 6G radiation can enhance the size of brain cells.

Although the world has been waiting for 6G technology, Chinese experts claim that it could end up harming our brain cells. Lab rats’ brain cell growth was increased by radio waves in the terahertz spectrum, which can increase any smartphone’s bandwidth to 1 terabit per second. When exposed to radiation, it was discovered that the neurons grew by about 15%.

The researchers were originally perplexed by the observation, but they eventually came to the conclusion that even though the brain cells multiplied quickly, they were able to maintain their health. As a result, scientists will continue to research them in order to create ‘therapies to treat brain illnesses,’ according to the report.

The State Key Laboratory of Cognitive Neuroscience and Learning at Beijing Normal University funded the study, and they have decided to carry it out further to gain a deeper understanding.

The exposed brain cells are supposed to stop growing after a certain period of time, which according to the paper is currently thought to be two days. In Shaanxi province, Professor Liu Jianxin of the Institute of Brain Science at Xian Jiaotong University discovered some additional benefits of the 6G radio waves.