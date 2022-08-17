Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Gold price depreciated in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading marginally lower by 0.05% or Rs 23 at Rs 51,809 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.18%t or Rs 102 at Rs 57,563 per kg.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,320, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal slipped down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4790.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,775.91 per ounce. The precious metal touched its lowest since August 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday. US gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,791.10. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to $20.09 per ounce, platinum fell 0.1% to $933.86 and palladium was steady at $2,152.33.