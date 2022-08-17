Indian Railways launches MEMU services on this route

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has started Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service on the Delhi- Rohtak- Delhi train division. The MEMU train services will be added in train numbers 04453, 04454, 04456, and 04457.

The new MEMUs are manufactured by the Integral Coach industrial plant (ICF). They can travel with passengers at speeds of 110–130 kmph. This train includes a three-phase locomotive that runs on a 25-kilovolt current. It saves 35% energy. The new MEMUs provides GPS-based traveller info systems and coach announcements. It has sliding doors, gangways, a CCTV camera, and bag racks.

MEMU’s are trains that serve short and medium-distance routes. They usually operate in semi-urban and rural areas.