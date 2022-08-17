Motorola launches Moto Tab G62 in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: American consumer electronics and telecommunications company, and a subsidiary of Chinese multinational technology company Lenovo, Motorola launched its Moto Tab G62 in India. The Wi-Fi only variant of the tab is priced at Rs. 15,999. It is currently available via Flipkart in Frost Blue colour. The LTE variant of the device is priced at Rs. 17,999 for. The Wi-Fi variant of the tablet is The LTE variant of the Moto Tab G62 is currently available for pre-order, and will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 22 at 12pm.

Moto Tab G62 runs on Android 12 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via microSD card. It features support for 4G networks. The device gets a single Nano-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Also Read: Sony launches first Mini LED TV in India: Specifications and price

The tablet sports a 10.61-inch IPS LCD display with 2K+ (2,000×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, and TUV Rheinland blue light emission certification. It equips an 8-megapixel auto-focus rear camera that can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel fixed-focus selfie camera.

The Moto Tab G62 features a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include s Bluetooth v5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include Face Unlock, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Hall Sensor, and Gyroscope. The Moto Tab G62 packs a 7,700mAh battery with 20W charging support.