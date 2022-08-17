‘Shameful Day for Indian Sport’; FIFA bans AIFF, strips India off hosting rights

FIFA, the world’s governing body of football, has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) indefinitely due to ‘undue influence from third parties’. The decision to suspend the Indian football governing body was made unanimously by the FIFA Council Bureau. The ban means that India has lost its hosting rights for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in October of this year.

‘The FIFA Council Bureau has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,’ according to a FIFA official media release. ‘ The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to take place in India from 11 to 30 October 2022, cannot currently take place in India as planned,’ the release stated.

FIFA suspends #AIFF with immediate affect. Hosting of the U-17 Women's World Cup in October in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/C6KuQ9WbVJ — Prajakta (@18prajakta) August 16, 2022

Furthermore, the Indian team will be unable to play any international matches until the suspension is lifted and the AIFF is reinstated as a member state. FIFA, which governs the world’s most popular sport, stated that the suspension will be lifted once the Indian Supreme Court’s order to establish a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to take charge of the AIFF is reversed and the charge is returned to the AIFF administrators.

Supreme Court agrees to hear tomorrow an issue related to FIFA suspending the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect. The decision of FIFA has stripped the country of the right to host the Under-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled for October. pic.twitter.com/DEUsV9GKXR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022

FIFA, like most global sports governing bodies, does not allow outside interference in national governing bodies. The threat of a ban has loomed large since the Supreme Court ousted the Praful Patel-led administration and appointed a three-member CoA to implement changes in accordance with the National Sports Code. Patel had served as AIFF president for the previous 13 years, and under the new National Sports Code, the seasoned politician was ineligible to run for re-election.

FIFA was opposed to a Supreme Court-appointed committee governing the country’s sports. The threat had been looming large since the Supreme Court took the matter into its own hands, but the suspension still left fans stunned. Fans took to Twitter to express their rage and frustration at those whose greed for power has brought shame to the country.

The Indian Super League and other domestic tournaments will continue as scheduled. But on the other hand, Indian clubs won't be able to participate in the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup until the ban is removed!?#AIFF #FIFA #AFC #ISL #IFTWC #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/6NvdJYmNV8 — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) August 16, 2022

‘After FIFA suspended AIFF due to ‘undue interference from third parties,’ India was stripped of hosting the U-17 Women’s World Cup in October. ‘ What a disgraceful day for Indian sport and a terrible indictment of the way it’s been run,’ a prominent journalist tweeted. ‘ AIFF is suspended by FIFA. What a sad day for Indian football,’ another fan lamented.