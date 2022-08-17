Sony launches first Mini LED TV in India: Specifications and price

Mumbai: Japanese consumer electronics brand, Sony launched its first Mini LED TV series in the Indian markets. The television is part of Sony’s flagship X95K TV range. The Sony X95K Mini LED TV series is available in a single variant in India. The 85-inch XR-85X95K television is priced at Rs. 8,99,900. The television is available now across Sony Center stores, major electronics retailers, and e-commerce portals at a ‘best buy’ operating price of Rs. 6,99,990.

The new TV has Ultra-HD resolution (3840×2160-pixel) Mini LED display panel. It uses the Cognitive Processor XR, and XR Backlight Master Drive technology. The television runs on Android TV software, with the Google TV user interface on top. It supports Google Assistant for voice controls, as well as Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit.

It comes with a six-speaker Acoustic Multi Audio setup with a rated output of 60W. The television additionally has support for high dynamic range content up to the HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, as well as Dolby Atmos sound.