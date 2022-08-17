Vivo launches V25 Pro in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Vivo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘Vivo V25 Pro’ in the Indian markets. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and other reatil channels from August 25 in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) handset runs on Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ (2,376×1,080 pixels) resolution. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera with Eye Autofocus and f/2.45 aperture at the front.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, proximity, e-compass, fingerprint scanner and gyroscope. It packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

In the box, Vivo has included a charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and a phone case.