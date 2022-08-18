11 Nigerians without valid visas living in Delhi arrested, to be deported

On Wednesday, August 17, Delhi Police arrested 11 foreign nationals who had been living there illegally as they await deportation. Teams from the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) and the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) sprang into action to arrest the roving illegal residents as part of the ongoing crackdown on foreign people staying illegally in Dwarka.

The eleven foreign nationals were caught by the teams. They were found overstaying their visa in India. All of the detained foreign nationals were between the ages of 29 and 49 and had travelled from Nigeria.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued the deportation order, ordered that they be produced. In order to await deportation, they have been taken to a detention facility.