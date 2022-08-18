Ajith Kumar to shoot AK61’s final schedule in Visakhapatnam: Reports

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is now busy shooting his 61st movie. The actor left for a family vacation after the first session of the filming was completed in Hyderabad. However, while doing so, filmmaker H. Vinod shot the other sequences of the film in and around Chennai.

And now, reports suggested that the filmmaker has planned the next and last schedule in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Ajith has also left for Visakhapatnam from Chennai and joined the crew.

Ajith reportedly plays a double role in AK 61. Manju Warrior and Kavin are also featured in the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja provided the soundtrack for the movie, which is produced by Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studious.

Ajith will begin work on Vignesh Shivan’s AK 62 after finishing AK 61. In addition, there are rumours that he will work on AK 63 with director Siva.