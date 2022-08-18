‘Didn’t lose my house for Rocketry, will proudly pay heavy Income Tax’: R Madhavan on claims

R Madhavan made his directorial debut with the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film which has been released on July 1 was highly received by critics everywhere and did well at the box office. The actor allegedly lost his home to pay for Rocketry, according to a recent fan theory. Madhvan quickly responded to the tweet and denied the assertion.

A fan recently claimed on Instagram that Madhavan lost his home to finance Rocketry and took over the director’s chair when the previous director abruptly decided not to continue with the production. ‘Madhavan lost his house to fund #Rocketry and directed this movie when the original director had opted out due to prior commitments. On another note, his son, Vedaant, is winning medals for the nation in swimming. Salute for Maddy!’ the fan wrote.

Responding to the claims, Madhavan wrote, ‘Oh Yaar. Pls don’t over patronize my sacrifice. I did not lose my house or anything. In fact all involved in Rocketry will be very proudly paying heavy Income Tax this year. Gods grace We all made very good and proud profits. I still love and live in my house’.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was tortured while being held captive after being wrongfully convicted of espionage. In addition to directing, Madhavan also played the character of Nambi Narayanan in the movie and received praise for it. In this biography, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, and a number of other actors performed supporting parts.