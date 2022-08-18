Due to a problem with his suit, a Russian cosmonaut had to end his spacewalk.

Due to a problem with his spacesuit, a Russian cosmonaut had to end his spacewalk. The cosmonaut received instructions to halt the planned seven-hour walk after only a few hours and return to the International Space Station’s airlock.

Oleg, you must hurry back to the airlock, Russian mission controllers commanded.

According to a NASA webcast, he was repeatedly told to ‘Drop everything and go back.’

NASA officials said that there were problems with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev’s battery pack that powers the spacesuit, which is why he was asked to return to the station and attach it to ISS power. Officials say there wasn’t any risk to Artemyev’s life, who was warned several times before he finally returned.

On a Russian-controlled area of the ISS, Artemyev and the other cosmonaut, Denis Matveev, went out to attach two cameras to the new European robotic arm that had been attached to the space station’s exterior. According to a commentary on the spacewalk webcast, Artemyev’s spacesuit was experiencing ‘voltage fluctuations’ due to problems with the battery pack.

Then Matveev assembled all the equipment, and when he came back, Artemyev pressurised the airlock. The spacewalk was only supposed to last four hours.