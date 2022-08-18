Extortion case accused Jharkhand High Court advocate sent to 6-day ED custody

Rajeev Kumar, a Jharkhand High Court counsel who is charged with extorting a businessman from Kolkata, was ordered on Thursday to spend six days on remand with the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Rajiv Kumar was detained by the Kolkata Police Detective Department (DD) on suspicion of defrauding people of their money after filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, for corruption.

The Jharkhand High Court judge, who is now arrested in Alipur jail, was brought from Kolkata via video conference on Thursday to appear before Special Judge Prabhat Kumar Sharma in a PMLA court in Ranchi. He was detained by West Bengal police in relation to extorting money from trader Amit Agarwal in Kolkata. In July, officers found cash worth Rs. 50 lakh with him.

On August 18, a Jharkhand court ordered the authorities to present him before it based on a case that the Ranchi office of the ED had filed, sources informed India Today.