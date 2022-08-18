‘Growing full crops in space’; Launch of a commercial space greenhouse in 2023

Redwire Corporation announced on Tuesday that it will launch the first commercial space greenhouse in Spring of next year to support crop production research beyond Earth and exploration missions. According to Dave Reed, Redwire’s greenhouse project manager, the space infrastructure company’s project will help deliver critical insights for NASA’s Artemis missions and beyond.

‘Growing complete crops in space will be critical to future space exploration missions because plants provide food, oxygen, and water reclamation,’ he adds. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Artemis programme, which aims to send astronauts to the moon and establish a long-term lunar colony, will serve as a precursor to eventual human exploration of Mars.

Commercial agricultural technology firm Dewey Scientific will be the company’s first customer, highlighting how the project will improve humanity’s ability to grow crops in space. The Redwire Greenhouse will provide a simple and scalable commercial solution for customers looking to advance crop science, from benchtop laboratory facilities to true production in space.

Upon managing plant investigations in NASA’s Advanced Plant Habitat since 2018, Redwire Greenhouse would use flight-qualified Redwire plant growth technology on the International Space Station, including Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (PONDS) devices.