Land scam case; Sanjay Raut used luxury vehicles’ owner under ED scanner

Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the Patra Chawl case revealed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family were using two vehicles that belonged to a builder from Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs. The two luxury vehicles allegedly belonged to Sharddha Developers directors. Sunil Raut, the brother of Sanjay Raut, serves a district where Sharddha Developers has a number of active and completed projects.

The offices of a real estate developer from Mumbai’s Eastern Suburbs were among the locations inspected by ED officials on Wednesday. According to sources, the searches were done in connection with the Patra Chawl case, which involved Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested. This is because two vehicles that Raut and his family were using belonged to the directors of the real estate company Shraddha Developers.

Teams from the ED searched various computers and papers at the Shraddha Developers Mulund office. In places like Bhandup, Mulund, and Vikhroli, which is located in the assembly district of Raut’s brother Sunil Raut, Shraddha Developers has a number of finished and ongoing projects.

The ED officials found two luxury vehicles being used by the Shiv Sena MP and family belonged to directors of Sharddha Developers during a raid on Sanjay Raut’s home on July 31. According to sources, inspections were also conducted on Wednesday at the offices of Varsha Raut’s Avni Infrastructure and Pravin Raut’s wife, Madhuri, who is the main accused in the Patra Chawl scam.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED on August 1 in connection with the case, and he remained there until August 8, when he was remanded to judicial custody and is now being held at the Arthur Road Prison.