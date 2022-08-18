Mysterious boat with arms, ammunition recovered from Maharashtra’s Harihareshwar Beach

Raigad: Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday. According to local police officials, no person was present in the boat but some arms, including an AK-47, and ammunition were found.

Following the development, a team of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) was rushed to the spot, police said. ‘The Coast guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed and investigations are underway’, the officials added. There were also reports that an abandoned lifeboat was also found in a nearby area. More details were awaited in this regard. The security in the Raigad and its nearby areas was tightened following the recovery of the two boats.

An unidentified boat found at Harihareshwar Beach and a lifeboat found at Bharadkhol in Raigad district. Nobody is present on either of them. Coast Guard and Maharashtra Maritime Board have been informed of the same. Police Department is taking the necessary action: Local Police pic.twitter.com/gaDoFWPPvL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

The presence of the mysterious boat raised alarm bells as Mumbai had been targeted by Pakistan-based terrorists on November 26, 2008 by terrorists who had entered the city by sea route. Raigad MLA Aditi Tatkare said that as per the primary information, some boats containing weapons and documents were found in Harihareshwar and Bharadkhol of Shrivardhan in Raigad. ‘The Local Police are probing the matter and I have demanded the Chief Minister and Deputy CM to urgently appoint a special team of ATS or State Agency to look into the matter’, she added.

The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that three AK-47 rifles were found on the boat which came towards the Kokan coast ‘due to high tide’. The Central agencies have been informed about the developments. ‘No possibilities of any consequences would be taken lightly’, said Fadnavis. Citing the upcoming festive season, the Deputy CM said that instructions have been given to the police and administration to be prepared.

ATS is also working on it. The additional force will also be deployed if necessary. All the precautions needed to be taken as per the norms of abandoned caution situation have been taken: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2022

‘The boat belongs to an Australian citizen. Boat’s engine broke out in the sea, people were rescued by a Korean boat. It has now reached Harihareshwar beach. Keeping in mind the coming festive season, police and administration have been instructed to be prepared’, he said. Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has been put on the job and additional force will be deployed ‘if necessary’. Detailing about the boat, Fadnavis said that ‘Ladyhan’ named boat is owned by Australian women, her husband James Herbert is the captain of the boat.