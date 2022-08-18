Nitin Gadkari requests Amitabh Bachchan’s support for Road Safety Mission

Nitin Gadkari, the minister of state for highways and road transport, asked Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday for his help in promoting India’s National Road Safety Mission.

According to government data, 3,48,279 people were hurt in 3,66,138 traffic accidents nationwide in 2020, which resulted in 1,31,714 deaths. The Office of Nitin Gadkari tweeted, ‘Union Minister Shri @nitin gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today.’

It also stated that the minister requested Bachchan’s cooperation for the National Road Safety Mission.