Punjab Minister says, plans to open classrooms in prisons for inmates

According to state minister Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab Jails Department is preparing to open classrooms inside jails to give inmates a learning environment. The state government’s goal, according to the jails minister, is to ‘transform lives of inmates and enable them to join social mainstream as reformed convicts.’

‘The department is planning to construct classrooms with a capacity of 50 students in each jail,’ he added. He stated in a statement in Chandigarh that initially, two to three classrooms with a capacity of 50 students will be built in each jail, and if more rooms are required in the future, suitable space will be identified for it.

According to him, jail libraries are also getting more space. ‘The idea is to inculcate a habit of learning and education and to provide them an opportunity to utilise their time in prison in a productive manner,’ said the minister. According to Mr. Bains, the jail inmates are currently divided into three groups based on their educational qualifications.

Total of 271 Category A inmates who are quite illiterate are receiving reading and writing guidance through a State Council of Educational Research and Training programme, while Category B inmates who are qualified and keen to sit for the Class 10 or 12 board exams are enrolled with the National Institute of Open School.