What is the role of China’s ‘Scientific Spy’ in Sri Lanka? Read on…

The Chinese ship Yuan Wang 5 has docked in the Southern Sri Lankan port of Hambatota. While China claims it is a research vessel, India says that it’s a spy ship. WION spoke to Aerospace and Defence sources to understand the possible capabilities of such tracking and support vessels.

As a research vessel;

During rocket launches, all space agencies track the rocket’s path to determine how far the mission has progressed. Most tracking is done on land using large antennas. During special launch missions, however, a rocket or satellite may not be trackable from existing ground stations. In such cases, space agencies would station antenna-equipped ships at strategic sea locations to conduct the tracking.

China could use the Yuan Wang 5 to communicate with their assets in space and to support scientific causes. For example, two antenna-bearing tracking vessels were positioned in the South Pacific Ocean during the launch of India’s Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission. Following the initial phase of the launch, which was monitored by ground stations, these ships monitored the mission’s progress as it zoomed through space.

As a ‘Scientific Spy’ and tracking facility;

High-end technology blurs the distinction between civil and military applications. The data that can be gathered for civilian use may also be extremely useful to the military establishment. Any country that can build solid-fueled space rockets will be able to build missiles as well. Similarly, the Yuan Wang 5, with a displacement of over 25,000 tonnes, could be outfitted with a slew of powerful radars, antennae, sensors, and related technologies that could be used for both civilian and military purposes.

The Yuan Wang can conduct surveillance at sea, on land (to the extent that its radar can penetrate), and below the water’s surface. Every ocean’s water has its own set of unique characteristics, and precise data on this can improve a naval force’s warfare capabilities. Having such data allows for the calibration of existing sensors and technology for the precise operation of various systems and sub-systems.

Electronic Intelligence Gathering;

A vessel like the Yuan Wang 5 can monitor and record the distinct acoustic signatures of enemy ships and submarines, assisting Chinese warships in identifying their adversaries at sea and beneath the surface. This is also accomplished by collecting signals from mobile assets and military bases/facilities. Such methods can assist in understanding the deployment of enemy vessels, aircraft, and assets, as well as establishing a pattern of their activity.

What does this mean for India?

The Chinese ship has sailed into the Chinese-run Hambantota port in the island nation. India is concerned about the growing presence of China in the Indian Ocean region. The ship sailed just a day after India gifted Sri Lanka a Dornier Maritime Surveillance Aircraft. Given the long-range tracking capabilities of the Chinese ship, it must be noted that India’s spaceport in Sriharikota and missile test range in Odisha could possibly be within the tracking range of the visiting vessel.