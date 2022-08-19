6,000 urges Supreme Court to withdraw release of convicts in Bilkis Bano case, including activists, historians

In a statement, prominent figures including historians, bureaucrats, and human rights advocates urged the Supreme Court to reverse the early release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. They urged that the early remission of the convictions be reversed, calling it a ‘grave miscarriage of justice.’

Over 6,000 regular people, grassroots workers, human rights activists, renowned writers, historians, scholars, filmmakers, journalists, and former bureaucrats were among the signatories. Bebaak Collective, All India Progressive Women’s Association, Gamana Mahila Samuha, Saheli Women’s Resource Centre, and other well-known groups were also signatories.

In a statement, they said, ‘It shames us that the women of India saw gang-rapists and mass murderers freed as an act of State largesse on the day we should celebrate our freedoms and be proud of our Independence.’

It added, ‘The remission of these sentences is not only immoral and unconscionable, but it also violates the State of Gujarat’s own existing remission policy and the guidelines issued by the central government to states.’