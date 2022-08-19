Ancient idol of Lord Vishnu found during excavation in UP

An old idol of Lord Vishnu was discovered during excavations on the temple grounds in the Hamirpur area of Uttar Pradesh. After hearing the news, a sizable group of worshippers flocked to the temple to see the idol. The idol has been kept safe in the Shri Ram Janaki temple of the village.

According to the report, the Patara hamlet in the Kurara development block region of the Hamirpur district has a modest, antiquated Hanuman temple located in its woodlands. This temple was being rebuilt by the locals. The idol of God was discovered by the workmen while digging.

The village head of Patara Chanda Devi said that a very ancient temple of Bajrangbali is being constructed outside the village. During this, an extremely rare and old idol of Lord Vishnu emerged from the soil, which the locals installed in the shrine. The Archaeological Department has also been informed.

The statue is described as having a width of half a metre and a height of around one metre. The age of the idol won’t be known until the Archaeological Department examines its antiquity.