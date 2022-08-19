Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina tells Hindu community, ‘you have the same rights as I do’

Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, urged members of the Hindu community to stop thinking themselves a minority in the nation and said everyone in Bangladesh has equal rights regardless of their faith.

The Prime Minister spoke while virtually attending a function at the JM Sen Hall in Chattogram and the Dhakeswari Mandir in Dhaka from her official house, Ganabhaban ‘We want people of all faiths to live with equal rights. If you are a citizen of this country, you have equal rights here. You have the same rights as I have,’ she said.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Hasina exchanged greetings with the leaders of the Hindu community, according to a report by the official news agency of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘Please don’t undermine yourselves,’ she added The evil quarter, from any faith, would never be able to destroy the religious harmony of the nation, according to her, if all people could move with this assurance. ‘We have to keep that belief and unity among us. I want this from you all,’ she appealed.