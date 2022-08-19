Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram to Rs 38,240. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4780.

Gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading lower by 0.21% or Rs 109 at Rs 51,494 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.64% or Rs 361 at Rs 56,082 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $1,754.44 per ounce. The yellow metal is down by 2.6% this week. US gold futures eased 0.2% to $1,767.70. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.6% to $19.39 per ounce. Platinum eased 0.2%to $909.67 per ounce and palladium slipped 0.4% to $2,145.82.