Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Expat wins $ 1 million

Dubai: Fakhreldin Eltegane Ali Sabel, an American national living in New York won $ 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Series 397. The draw was held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport. Fakhreldin Eltegane Ali Sabel won the fortune with ticket number 0680, which he purchased July 22. Sabel is the 12th American national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Also Read: UAE provides visa on arrival for up to 180 days for citizens of these 70 countries

Elie Chami, a French national based in Lebanon, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Donington Grey) car, with ticket number 1181 in Finest Surprise Series 1813, which he purchased online on July 26. Mohammed Hashir, an Indian national based in Sharjah, won a BMW R1250 RS (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0159 in Finest Surprise Series 509, which he purchased online at dubaidutyfree.com.