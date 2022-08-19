Emirates Airline suspending flights to and from this country

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has suspended flights to and from Nigeria. Flights were suspended due to challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and to limit losses.

As per Nigerian media, around 20 airlines have been unable to repatriate their ticket sale funds of over $600 million so far this year from the country.

Also Read: Emirates Draw: 2 Indian expats win Dh77,777 each

‘Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and we have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution. Regrettably, there has been no progress. Therefore, Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective September 1, 2022, to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue to accumulate in the market,’ said Emirates Airline in a statement.