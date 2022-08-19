First looks of ‘Enola Holmes 2’: The teenage investigator played by Millie Bobby Brown is back.

First looks of ‘Enola Holmes 2’: Enola Holmes, the child detective who is the sister of famous fictional detective Sherlock Holmes created by author Arthur Conan Doyle, is played by Millie Bobby Brown once more in the Netflix sequel titled ‘Enola Holmes 2.’ (Henry Cavill in the first film, who will return for the sequel). It will be released on November 4.

The franchise is based on Nancy Springer’s similarly named young adult novel series.

The first movie was a commercial and critical triumph for Netflix with a sizable audience. The movie received a 91 percent rating on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that 206 critics who submitted reviews generally had positive things to say about it.

The general agreement among critics was that Enola Holmes ‘brings a breath of fresh air to Baker Street — and leaves plenty of opportunity for Millie Bobby Brown to put her effervescent stamp on a franchise in waiting.’