India’s first electric double-decker bus unveiled in Mumbai

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road and Transport, unveiled India’s first double-decker AC electric bus on Thursday in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, ‘Ushering Sustainable Revolution! It gives me immense pleasure to launch the Ashok Leyland’s Electric Double Decker Bus in Mumbai today’.

Gadkari further explained the dynamic boost to ‘AatmanirbharBharat’ and said, ‘Giving Dynamic Boost to the sustainable transportation sector, such initiatives are cost-effective solutions & achieve PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of AatmanirbharBharat by cutting down oil imports and promoting indigenous resource & services’.

Switch Mobility Ltd (referred to as Switch) produces the first and only electric double-decker air-conditioned bus in India. It has the most advanced technology, a cutting-edge design, the highest level of safety, and best-in-class comfort features. The double-decker bus is being updated with the intention of revolutionising public transportation in the nation and establishing new benchmarks for the intra-city bus industry.